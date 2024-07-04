OHS Collapsible Pet Dog Storage Organiser Basket Toy Bin, Large - Charcoal

This stylish and practical bag is perfect for storing your dog's toys, treats, and accessories. The durable material and sturdy handles make it easy to carry, whether you're heading to the park or on a road trip. The sleek charcoal grey colour adds a touch of sophistication to your pet's storage area. Keep your home organized and your pup's belongings easily accessible with this must-have storage bag, making your life as a pet parent a breeze! Size: L36 x W26 x D17cm.