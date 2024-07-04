OHS 4 Piece Toilet Brush Toothbrush Holder Soap Dispenser Bathroom Organiser Accessories Set - Black

Elevate your bathroom with our 4-piece bathroom accessory set from OHS, an effortless blend of functionality and style. Including a toothbrush holder, toilet brush, soap tray, and soap dispenser, this set is aptly crafted to enhance your daily routine. Its sleek design lends well to any bathroom interior, and is sure to maintain a consistent, clean look. Includes: 1 x Toilet Brush (L37 x W8cm), 1 x Soap Dispenser (L17 x W6cm), 1 x Soap Tray (L13 x W8cm), 1 x Toothbrush Pot (L10 x W7cm).