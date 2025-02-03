Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Rectangular Wall Mounted Framed Vanity Glass Mirror, 54x42cm - White

OHS Rectangular Wall Mounted Framed Vanity Glass Mirror, 54x42cm - White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£20.99

£20.99/each

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

OHS Rectangular Wall Mounted Framed Vanity Glass Mirror, 54x42cm - White
Add the finishing touches to your bathroom with this Framed Wall Vanity Mirror, the perfect fusion of style and functionality for your bathroom space. With its sleek frame and rounded edges, this mirror adds a contemporary flair to any decor. Available in classic black and pristine white, it seamlessly integrates into diverse bathroom styles, providing versatility and elegance. Elevate your daily routine with this sophisticated yet practical mirror, designed to enhance both your space and your reflection.
Simply designed to fit any bathroom decorCan be installed vertically or horizontallyEasy to assemble
Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here