OHS Rectangular Wall Mounted Framed Vanity Glass Mirror, 54x42cm - White

Add the finishing touches to your bathroom with this Framed Wall Vanity Mirror, the perfect fusion of style and functionality for your bathroom space. With its sleek frame and rounded edges, this mirror adds a contemporary flair to any decor. Available in classic black and pristine white, it seamlessly integrates into diverse bathroom styles, providing versatility and elegance. Elevate your daily routine with this sophisticated yet practical mirror, designed to enhance both your space and your reflection.

Simply designed to fit any bathroom decor Can be installed vertically or horizontally Easy to assemble

