OHS Washable Plush Fleece Pet Dog Chair Sofa Bed, Medium - Charcoal

Treat your beloved pet to the ultimate lounging experience with the OHS Plush Pet Bed Sofa in Charcoal. Crafted with sumptuously soft plush fabric, this sofa provides a luxurious and comfortable spot for your furry friend to relax and unwind, just like you! The muted charcoal colour adds warmth and sophistication to any room, while it's construction ensures durability and stability. Whether they're curling up for a nap or simply enjoying some downtime, your pet will love the cosy comfort of this indulgent sofa. Pamper your pet with the OHS Plush Pet Bed Sofa in Charcoal, providing them with a stylish and comfortable retreat they'll adore. Size: L46 x W65cm.

Provides orthopaedic support for your pets Designed for comfort and style Machine wash on a low temperature

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)