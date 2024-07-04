OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Natural

The OHS Pampas in Pot - Natural is a decorative artificial plant designed to bring the airy elegance and soft texture of pampas grass into your home. The pampas grass is crafted to closely mimic the look and feel of natural pampas, with feathery plumes and varying tones of beige, cream, and light brown. Made from high-quality, durable materials like plastic, silk, or synthetic fibers, the pampas grass is designed to maintain its shape and colour without shedding or fading.