Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Natural
image 1 of OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Naturalimage 2 of OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Naturalimage 3 of OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Naturalimage 4 of OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Naturalimage 5 of OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Natural

OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

OHS Natural Home Decor Faux Fluffy Artificial Pampas Grass in Vase Plant, 50cm - Natural
The OHS Pampas in Pot - Natural is a decorative artificial plant designed to bring the airy elegance and soft texture of pampas grass into your home. The pampas grass is crafted to closely mimic the look and feel of natural pampas, with feathery plumes and varying tones of beige, cream, and light brown. Made from high-quality, durable materials like plastic, silk, or synthetic fibers, the pampas grass is designed to maintain its shape and colour without shedding or fading.
Artificial pampus grass design plantSuitable to go in any room of your homeComes with a stylish vase

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here