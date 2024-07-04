image 1 of OHS Home Decor Artificial Olive Tree In Pot Plant, 110cm - Green
OHS Home Decor Artificial Olive Tree In Pot Plant, 110cm - Green

The OHS Olive Tree - Green is an artificial plant designed to mimic the appearance of a real olive tree. The leaves and branches are crafted to look natural, with varying shades of green to replicate the authentic look of olive tree foliage. Made from high-quality plastic or silk, the leaves are durable and designed to retain their colour and shape over time.
Artificial olive tree design plantSuitable to go in any room of your homeComes with a sturdy pot providing a stable base

