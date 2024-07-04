OHS Home Decor Artificial Olive Tree In Pot Plant, 110cm - Green

The OHS Olive Tree - Green is an artificial plant designed to mimic the appearance of a real olive tree. The leaves and branches are crafted to look natural, with varying shades of green to replicate the authentic look of olive tree foliage. Made from high-quality plastic or silk, the leaves are durable and designed to retain their colour and shape over time.