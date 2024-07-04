OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Large

Ensure a clean and hassle-free training experience with 100 pack puppy training pads. Absorbent pads designed with your convenience in mind, puppy pads feature a super absorbent layered protection that quickly locks in moisture and prevents leaks, keeping your floors dry and protected. Dog training pads effectively controls unpleasant smells, maintaining a fresher environment for you and your furry friend. Each pad comes with a durable, leak-proof lining layer to prevent any unwanted spills or damage, ensuring a mess-free experience. Large dog pads sized at 60cm x 60cm, perfect for house training, aiding senior dogs, or serving as a clean spot indoors. Versatile puppy pads are easy to dispose of and ideal for use in travel, crates, or as liners for pet beds. Size: L60 x W60cm.