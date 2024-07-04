Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Large
image 1 of OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Largeimage 2 of OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Largeimage 3 of OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Largeimage 4 of OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Largeimage 5 of OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Large

OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Large

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.99

£13.99/each

OHS 100 Pack Absorbent Pet Puppy Kitten Floor Mat Training Pads, White - Large
Ensure a clean and hassle-free training experience with 100 pack puppy training pads. Absorbent pads designed with your convenience in mind, puppy pads feature a super absorbent layered protection that quickly locks in moisture and prevents leaks, keeping your floors dry and protected. Dog training pads effectively controls unpleasant smells, maintaining a fresher environment for you and your furry friend. Each pad comes with a durable, leak-proof lining layer to prevent any unwanted spills or damage, ensuring a mess-free experience. Large dog pads sized at 60cm x 60cm, perfect for house training, aiding senior dogs, or serving as a clean spot indoors. Versatile puppy pads are easy to dispose of and ideal for use in travel, crates, or as liners for pet beds.Size: L60 x W60cm.
Super absorbent and leak proofNeutralises unpleasant smellsPerfect for training new puppies

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here