OHS Home Decor Artificial Palm Tree In Basket Plant, 110cm - Green

The OHS Palm Leaf Tree in Basket - Green is an artificial plant designed to bring a touch of tropical elegance to your interior or exterior decor. The palm leaves are crafted to closely resemble real palm foliage, with varying shades of green and intricate details to mimic the natural texture and appearance of palm fronds. The artificial palm tree is placed in a stylish woven basket, adding a rustic and natural touch that complements various decor styles.