OHS Collapsible Pop Up Clothes Organiser Laundry Basket, 60L - Grey

Collapsible washing basket perfect for all storage needs around your house for flat. Built with sturdy handles for easy transport of laundry from around home to washing machine or dyer. Folds flat making it a great option for space saving. Store down side of washing machine, in cupboards, under the bed, closets or other tight spaces. Durable and versatile folding laundry basket made from polypropylene. Size: L34 x W52 x D6cm.