Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Red
image 1 of OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Redimage 2 of OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Redimage 3 of OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Redimage 4 of OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Redimage 5 of OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Red

OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.49

£13.49/each

OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Red
The 50L Slanted Bin from Thumbs Up is the perfect solution to effective storage and waste management. This sleek and versatile bin is designed for convenience with its slanted opening and swing lid, allowing easy access to its generous 50 Litre capacity. Crafted from durable materials, this bin is built to withstand long-term use and can be utilised across many spaces, including your office, kitchen, garage, and garden. Generally, green recycling bins are used for collecting glass recyclables such as glass bottles and jars. Maintain a clean, decluttered environment with this functional and attractive storage solution.Size: H66 x W34 x D40cm.
Wipe clean for quick and easy careLightweight and durableMaking recycling easier than ever

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here