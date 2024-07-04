OHS Plastic Home Kitchen Office Waste Rubbish Recycling Slanted Bin, 50L - Red

The 50L Slanted Bin from Thumbs Up is the perfect solution to effective storage and waste management. This sleek and versatile bin is designed for convenience with its slanted opening and swing lid, allowing easy access to its generous 50 Litre capacity. Crafted from durable materials, this bin is built to withstand long-term use and can be utilised across many spaces, including your office, kitchen, garage, and garden. Generally, green recycling bins are used for collecting glass recyclables such as glass bottles and jars. Maintain a clean, decluttered environment with this functional and attractive storage solution. Size: H66 x W34 x D40cm.