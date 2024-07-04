Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoal
image 1 of OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoalimage 2 of OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoalimage 3 of OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoalimage 4 of OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoal

OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.99

£11.99/each

OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoal
Our crushed velvet foldable laundry basket is perfect to organise your laundry. This laundry basket will stand on its own and features handles for easy transportation to the washing machine. This multi use basket is also useful for storing and tidying away other items.Size: H50 x W45 x D30cm.
Comes with a lid to keep odours trappedSturdy and durableStylish design for your home

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here