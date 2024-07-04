OHS Foldable Crushed Velvet Clothes Laundry Storage Basket - Charcoal

Our crushed velvet foldable laundry basket is perfect to organise your laundry. This laundry basket will stand on its own and features handles for easy transportation to the washing machine. This multi use basket is also useful for storing and tidying away other items. Size: H50 x W45 x D30cm.