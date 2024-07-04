Marketplace.
Ickle Bubba FLIP MAGIC FOLD HIGHCHAIR - BLUSH PINK

Sold and sent by Ickle Bubba Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
£59.00

£59.00/each

Ickle Bubba FLIP MAGIC FOLD HIGHCHAIR - BLUSH PINK
Need a safe and secure highchair that’s easy to pack away? You’ll be amazed at how simple mealtime can be with the Flip Magic Fold Highchair from Ickle Bubba.This highchair is perfect for anyone who needs the best features without taking up too much space. With a simple flip motion the highchair quickly folds compact and slimline, easily fitting in the tightest of kitchen spaces. Suitable from when bubba can sit up unaided – 15kg, you can rest assured that your little one will be safe as can be with its mischief-proof 5-point harness and footrest.When baby is full and it’s time to clean up, you’ll be sorted in no time. The Flip Magic Fold Highchair comes with a removable tray and wipe clean cover that’ll have you sailing through mealtime. What’s more, the quick and easy super compact fold brings the highchair down to a slimline 7cm when you need to store it away.Not that you’ll want to hide it! With multiple stylish colours to choose from you’ll be able to find the perfect complement to your dining area.

