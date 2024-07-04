Bobbie Bunny Baby Teether Toy Rose Pink | Twist & Bounce Teething Toy

Introducing the brush-baby Bobbie Bunny Teether, the adorable and practical baby teether toy.

DESIGNED WITH CARE & EXPERTISE: Bobbie Bunny is a teether that’s baby-sized, soft, and safe, making it the perfect companion for your little one’s teething journey. This versatile infant teether is ideal for teething babies and provides soothing comfort to your baby’s gums when teething. This teether is also fridge and freezer friendly for extra soothing relief.

COMPREHENSIVE TEETHING SUPPORT: The textured feet, ears, and tail of this infant teether are ideal for soothing your baby's tooth and gum pain. Your little one will love to chomp on Bobbie Bunny’s specially crafted textured surfaces. The surfaces of this special teether toy have been created to support every teething stage and relieve your baby’s irritated gums that they may have when teething. Pair with tooth numbing gel for extra relief.

INNOVATIVE PLAY & DEVELOPMENT: Bobbie Bunny’s incredible Twist & Bounce tummy transforms teething time into a playful adventure. This unique feature of the Bobbie Bunny teething toy engages your baby’s senses and sparks motor development, making teething fun and beneficial. It also provides relief from their teething symptoms.

ENGAGING HAPPY FACE: Bobbie’s cheerful face is designed to captivate and appeal to both babies and toddlers, ensuring endless giggles and smiles, making it the perfect teething toy!

NATURAL JAW STRENGTHENING: Bobbie Bunny is a teething toy that helps naturally strengthen little jaws, improve tongue control, and prepare irritated gums for new teeth.

SILICONE BRISTLES: The specially designed silicone bristles of this teething toy provide a base for hygienic application of baby teething gel, as well as introducing your baby to early brushing habits.

EASY TO HOLD: Bobbie Bunny’s lightweight and easy to grip design makes it perfect for little hands. The teether also helps to promote dexterity and supports play and motor skill development.

HYGIENIC & SAFE: This baby teether is made from non-toxic, soft, food-grade silicone. Bobbie Bunny is BPA Free, PVC Free, phthalate-free as well as being FDA-approved, UKCA & CE certified. The teether is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Bobbie Bunny is suitable for ages 0-3 years.