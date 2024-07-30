Brush Baby Replacement Baby Sonic® Electric Toothbrush Heads 18-36 mths (4 Pack)

GIVE YOUR CHILDREN’S MILK TEETH THE BEST START: Suitable from newborn and designed to grow with your baby, we offer a selection of infant-size and toddler-size kids toothbrush replacement heads. Keeping teething baby gums clean can help to avoid gum inflammation and painful teething symptoms. When baby milk teeth start to come through, it’s important to brush from the first tooth. MAKE TOOTHBRUSHING FUN: These replacement brushheads work with our baby sonic® ﻿electric toothbrush. This fun kids toothbrush is also available from Brush-Baby and has a two minute timer and pulses every 30 seconds, so your child can have fun whilst they learn to use their kids electric toothbrush. The LED light within these replacement brushheads allows you to see their milk teeth. Your little one will love that their brush lights up. KIDS TOOTHBRUSH REPLACEMENT HEADS: are easy to use and should be changed every 3 months to prevent bacteria build-up. Don’t forget - if it's splayed, throw it away! Suitable for 18-36 months (4 pack)