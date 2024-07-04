Cosatto Zoomi Car Seat Group 1,2,3 > 9-36kg (Unicorn Land)

No need to buy separates. From small to tall, Zoomi’s there for the full journey - cuddling away, forward facing, fitting front and rear seats. With booster seat conversion, 2 part reversible seat liner with grow-how for extended cuddling and a 5 position head rest - Zoomi’s a growing pillar of security. With tummy pad and chest pads plus comfy padded armrests , Zoomi’s a teddy bear really but don’t tell him we said that. Removable washable covers keep the zoom zingy. Bringing a five-point safety harness with quick release buckle for home time plus layers of padding around a tough core, Zoomi’s a tough nut at the peak of his powers. And when the immortal question was about to be asked “are we nearly there yet?” there was just like a chuckle of Zoomi thanks instead. Job done.