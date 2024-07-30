Rock Sloane Medium Suitcase Purple

The Sloane Range has Rock's chic, signature styling and gold accents to create an elevated set of accessories for the ultimate traveller. Tough & Practical - 8 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. Expandable Luggage - leave your packing worries behind with Sloane's expander zip which can be opened to increase the volume of the case, providing valuable additional packing capacity for any last-minute extras or new purchases you may need to squeeze in. For your complete peace of mind, Sloane cases are fitted with an integrated TSA combination lock. The interior is made from luxurious soft-touch full lining, convenient zipped inside pocket and elasticated packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place. Built to last - all products come with a 15-year manufacturer's warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. 67 x 41 x 27/30cm, 2.7kg, 52/59 (when using expander option) litre capacity.