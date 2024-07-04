Cosatto Woosh Trail Stroller - Multi Terrain, Birth - 25kg (Silhouette)

Cosatto Woosh Trail is the compact, sturdy, pushchair with spacious seat and 25kg capacity so your child can use it for even longer. This adventure-ready hero has large, all-terrain puncture-proof tyres and cantilever shock-absorbing suspension for a smooth ride. Woosh Trail is in it for the long haul, with a generously roomy seat and backrest bringing comfort to your little explorer as they grow. With 25kg seat capacity, it’s great for older children too. Plus, the basket can hold 8kg of their bits and bobs and has a handy hidden pocket. The comfy calf support is great for little legs and there’s a handy cup holder plus all-new vegan leather handlebar. Life’s a breeze with Woosh Trail. Woosh Trail is an any-weather warrior, coming with the original Cosatto raincover, plus a showerproof extendable UPF100+ hood that covers the whole seat, to protect against the sun’s rays. With a mosquito net included, Woosh Trail protects your child whatever the weather and season. Announce your arrival with the magic bell which features on the chassis. From cupholder and lightweight chassis to durable vegan leather leatherette bumper bar and industry-leading 4 year guarantee, Woosh Trail is packed with helpful extras and brings you peace of mind. Woosh Trail is compact with a free-standing fold for easy storage. In tests, 8 out of 10 kids chose Cosatto for a reason. Discover storytelling patterns kids love and seats they love to sit in. Fire their imagination as you trek with Woosh Trail. Woosh Trail is made from recycled bottles with over 34 plastic bottles in every stroller. Creating this comfy fabric is part of Cosatto’s commitment to being as eco-conscious as possible. From solar panels at head office, to a business-wide drive for carbon neutrality – Cosatto are now addressing product processes to make the biggest impact of all. Bottles in our fabric means less bottles in landfill and less bottles making their way to the ocean.