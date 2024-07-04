Cosatto All in All Rotate Car Seat - 360 Spin, All Stages Car Seat, 0-12 Years Old (Fika Forest)

Wondering which car seat does it all? The All in All 360 Rotate from Cosatto is here. With ISOFIX fitting options and suitable throughout all stages up to 36kg (approx. 12 years old), the All in All 360 Rotate comes with all the great features of the All in All + including side impact protection as well as an excellent 360 rotate feature for easy access. The All in All 360 Rotate is ISOFIX from Group 0+ and includes Extended Rear Facing (ERF). Scientifically proven it’s safer to travel rearward for longer, our All in All Rotate ERF mode is suitable up to 18kg (approx. 4 years old) for excellent value and safety. All in All 360 Rotate can be rotated to side-facing for easy access from a car door with the simple push of a button. No more stretching and leaning in when lifting baby out or when doing up the harness. All in All Rotate locks easily into the position you need. The All in All 360 Rotate is suitable for a wide variety of cars whether they have ISOFIX anchorage points or not. Rearward-facing up to 18kg (approx. 4 years old) and forward-facing up to 36kg (approx. 12 years old). Suitable when belted in all Groups (0/0+/1/2/3), ISOFIX mode for group 0/1 & ISOFIT for group 2/3. With exclusive 5 point plus Anti-Escape system and an adjustable flip-out side impact protection system, plus even more padding, All in All brings added in-car safety. An easily adjustable harness is one of the new features we’ve added to improve the comfort and ease of your All in All 360 Rotate experience. All in All 360 Rotate then locks into position either forward or rear facing when you’re on the move. Plus, with one hand easy-adjust, multiple recline options and a design that’s great for transportation, All in All Rotate has you covered.