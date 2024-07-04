Cosatto Supa 3 Stroller - Birth - 25kg, Compact Fold & Free Footmuff (Silhouette)

Set off in the Supa 3, the lightweight do-all. From one-handed recline to a large shopping basket and viewing window, there are plenty of features you’ll love. The Supa 3 is a compact stroller. Lightweight but sturdy, it can support up to 25kg so your toddler can use it for longer. With UPF100+ extendable ventilated hood, rain cover and reversible fleece-lined footmuff, Cosatto Supa 3 is ready for any weather. This lightweight stroller has a handy compact umbrella fold and carry handle so you can hop on and off transport with ease, whilst also being great for fitting into your car. The Supa 3 is all about ease, with one-handed multi-recline seat, adjustable calf support and an easy-access large shopping basket. All this, plus a handy storage pocket on the back, ultra-durable auto-lock wheels and the full suspension brings manoeuvrability and comfort. The Cosatto Supa 3 also comes with a leatherette handle really making this stroller comfortable to push and easy to use. Crafted with hidden extras and Cosatto’s famous storytelling patterns, kids love sitting in the Supa 3 from Cosatto. Fire their imagination with the happiest stroller around.