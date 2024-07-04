Cosatto Ninja 2 iSize Car Seat High Back Booster - Suitable from 100cm-150cm, Forward Facing, ISOFIX Fitting (Pretty Flamingo)

Ninja 2 i-Size car seat from Cosatto has had extensive crash and safety testing as part of the latest R129/i-Size standard, taking testing further with mandatory side impact testing – all using the latest crash test dummies – to help create safer seats. Cosatto Ninja 2 i-Size car seat has deep side wings, thick padded head rest and side impact protection with shock absorbing memory foam to keep your precious passenger snug. Ninja 2 i-Size is in it for the long haul, growing with your child from 100cm to 150cm (4 to 12 years approx.) Easy to install, Ninja 2 i-Size is designed to be compatible with most vehicles and can be fitted using ISOFIX anchor points for added safety and stability with your car’s 3-point safety belt. Comfy and helpful, Ninja 2 i-Size has armrests, a 10 position adjustable headrest, removable drinks holder and washable covers to make your life easier. Ninja 2 i-Size car seat is crafted with Cosatto’s famous storytelling pattern that kids love and comes with an industry-leading 4 year guarantee for your peace of mind.