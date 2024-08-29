Brush Baby Replacement KidzSonic® Kids Electric Toothbrush Heads

MAKE TOOTHBRUSHING FUN: These replacement brushheads work with our kidzsonic® electric toothbrush. This fun kids toothbrush is also available in the Brush-Baby store and has a two minute timer and pulses every 30 seconds, so your child can have fun whilst they learn to use their kids electric toothbrush. The LED light within these replacement brushheads allows you to see their milk teeth. Your little one will love that their brush lights up. KIDS ELECTRIC BRISTLES TOOTHBRUSH: The short bristles to clean the tooth surface whilst longer tapered bristles to help clean between milk teeth. These are great for kids who are losing milk teeth and getting adults teeth or this with gaps, or loose and crooked teeth. It’s the best toothbrush for braces too! KIDS TOOTHBRUSH REPLACEMENT HEADS: are easy to use and should be changed every 3 months to prevent bacteria build-up. Don’t forget - if it's splayed, throw it away! Suitable for 3+ years (4 pack)