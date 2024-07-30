Brush Baby Natural Strawberry Kids Toothpaste

TOOTHPASTE FOR KIDS: brush-baby yummy strawberry infant toothpaste is perfect for your little one because it tastes great! Just use a smear on your children’s toothbrush and you’re ready to go!

SAFE FOR LITTLE ONES: Our children’s toothpaste is safe for kids as it's SLS FREE, meaning it’s non foaming and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians! Our kids toothpaste also contains Xylitol which reduces sugar acids and fluoride which strengthens milk teeth enamel.

FREE FROM: Gluten, Dairy, Soya, Palm Oil, Paraben and SLS Free

INGREDIENTS: Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Sodium Monofluorophosphate (1350ppmF), Cellulose Gum, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG-40, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide.

Tube size: 50ml

Suitable for 3+ years