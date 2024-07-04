Cosatto All in All Ultra iSize Car Seat - 360 Rotate Spin All Stage 0-36kg/0-12 Years (Bureau)

All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size seat gives you seamless 360 degree rotation thanks to the addition of a rebound bar which ensures the seat has a smooth rotation in your vehicle and offers better protection in a collision. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size can be rotated to side-facing for easy access from the car door. The simple one-handed mechanism allows you to rotate the car seat 360 degrees. No more stretching when lifting your baby out or securing the harness. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size locks easily into position for the direction of travel required and transitions smoothly from rearward to forward-facing. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size car seat offers you the smoothest rotation and for longer. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size will spin with ease until the child is 150cm (approx.12 years old), enhancing the ease of this product as it can be spun to the door for your toddler to jump in and out of the seat. This car seat has had extensive crash and safety testing as part of the latest R129 / i-Size standard. The i-Size standard takes testing further with mandatory side-impact and roll-over testing - all using the latest crash test dummies - to help create safer car seats. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size is tested beyond the standard R129 speed requirements, in-line with ADAC levels of testing All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size features a pop out premium SIPS (side impact protection system), that will absorb forces in the event of a side-impact collision. Deep side-wing panels and energy absorbing foam padded insert provide side-impact protection. It also has Cosatto’s exclusive 5 point plus anti-escape system, for added safety. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size car seat combines first class comfort with security thanks to several key features. The seat features an extendable hood to shelter little one from the sun – ideal when transitioning over from the infant carrier to offer maximum shade and protection. It has a 4 position recline both forward and rearward facing for your child’s comfort. The clever one-handed harness and head restraint adjustment is multi-position and allows you to adjust the harness and head restraint position simultaneously without the need to rethread. The 5-point safety harness offers extra safety in the event of a collision by distributing forces over the strongest parts of the body. The anti-slip, energy-absorbing chest and tummy protectors offer comfort whilst reducing your child’s movement. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size also features a from-birth, multi-stage seat insert allowing you to tailor the support as your child grows. The plush, padded liners are easily removable and washable to help keep All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size sparkling clean. All in All Ultra Rotate i-Size also features a built-in, stow-away harness compartment - ideal for quick and easy transitioning of the seat between age modes.