Brush Baby Unicorn KidzSonic® Kids Electric Toothbrush

FUN KIDS TOOTHBRUSH: Flashing disco lights and a 2 minute timer keep your child entertained whilst they brush their milk teeth! Create an entertaining and fun brushing experience with our childrens electric toothbrush.

EFFECTIVE & GENTLE DEEP CLEAN BRISTLES TOOTHBRUSH: The sonic vibrations and BPA Free DeepClean Flossing bristles, designed for small mouths, help clean away plaque that causes sore gums, whilst being gentle enough on little milk teeth! The smaller kids toothbrush head makes it easier to clean around their mouth.

FORM GOOD DENTAL HABITS: Award winning kids toothbrush design made for small hands, with simple ON/OFF button, make it easy for your little one to brush on their own.

DURABLE: In case of those accidental water drops, the IPX7 waterproof certified design allows KidzSonic toothbrushes to be submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 20 mins - great for bath time.

AAA battery included

Suitable for 3-6 years