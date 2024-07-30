Brush Baby WildOnes™ Koala Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush & Applemint Toothpaste

WHAT'S IN THE BOX: 1x character themed toothbrush handset with brushhead plus 2 x extra replacement brush heads. 1 x USB magnetic charging cable. 1 x WildOnes Applemint 3+ Toothpaste DUAL BRUSHING MODE: Our kids electric toothbrushes have 2 different power modes which allows great control and ensures comfort when in use. Our deep clean bristles toothbrush removes plaque effortlessly and cleans the surface and in between those little milk teeth! DEEPCLEAN™ BRISTLES: soft long bristles designed to reach between teeth to clean FEATURES: This childs electric toothbrush is equipped with a 2-minute automatic timer and 30-second reminders that instruct kids to brush the next quadrant of the mouth. Our kids toothbrush also comes with a built in light making it fun and engages the child. We provide soft replaceable kids bristle toothbrush heads for safe cleaning. TOOTHPASTE FOR KIDS: You asked, we delivered. brush-baby's yummy applemint childrens toothpaste is now available for 3 years+. Perfect for your little one because it tastes great! Just use a smear on your children’s toothbrush and you’re ready to go! SAFE FOR LITTLE ONES: Our children’s toothpaste is safe for kids as it's SLS FREE, meaning it’s non foaming and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians! Our kids toothpaste also contains Xylitol which reduces sugar acids and fluoride which strengthens milk teeth enamel. FREE FROM: Gluten, Dairy, Soya, Palm Oil, Paraben and SLS Free Toothbrush suitable ages - 0-10 years Toothpaste suitable for 3 years+

Two Minute Toothbrush Timer & Disco Lights SLS Free Kids Toothpaste (Non Foaming) Soft Deep Clean Bristles For Hard To Reach Places

Ingredients

Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Sodium Monofluorophosphate 1.023% w/w (1350 ppm F), Cellulose Gum, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG- 40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide