Brush Baby WildOnes Applemint Childrens Toothpaste

Brush Baby WildOnes Applemint Childrens Toothpaste
BEST TOOTHPASTE FOR KIDS: You asked, we delivered. brush-baby's yummy applemint childrens toothpaste is now available for 3 years+. Perfect for your little one because it tastes great! Just use a smear on your children’s toothbrush and you’re ready to go!SAFE FOR LITTLE ONES: Our children’s toothpaste is safe for kids as it's SLS FREE, meaning it’s non foaming and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians! Our kids toothpaste also contains Xylitol which reduces sugar acids and fluoride which strengthens milk teeth enamel.FREE FROM: Gluten, Dairy, Soya, Palm Oil, Paraben and SLS FreeINGREDIENTS: Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cellulose Gum, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG- 40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide. Contains: Sodium Monofluorophosphate 1.023% w/w (1350 ppm F). Product packaging material is recyclable.Tube size: 50mlSuitable for 3+ years
SLS Free Kids Toothpaste (Non Foaming)Suitable For Vegans & VegetariansYummy Applemint Flavour Tastes Great

Ingredients

Sorbitol, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Sodium Monofluorophosphate 1.023% w/w (1350 ppm F), Cellulose Gum, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG- 40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide

