Brush Baby Biodegradable Baby Teething Wipes | Teething Remedies For Babies

HYGIENIC AND SAFE: Hygienically sealed, sterile, disposable baby teething wipes contain a natural anti-inflammatory to soothe teething sore gums and keep baby milk teeth fresh. Our baby gum wipes help cleanse and soothe delicate teething gums. Contains Xylitol which is good for your baby's oral health!

RELIEF FROM PAINFUL TEETHING SYMPTOMS: Our teething wipes for babies contain soothing camomile and can be cooled in the fridge to ease inflamed, sore gums. These baby gum wipes wrap perfectly around your finger to swipe over irritated gums and provide instant relief.

FREE FROM: Fluoride and paraben free

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Biodegradable wipes and compostable.

TRAVEL FRIENDLY: Our gum wipes for babies are perfect for travel - just pop the small sachets in a bag and you can take them anywhere - for relief on the go! They are also biodegradable and compostable.

20 teething wipes (sachets) in a box. Individually wrapped for hygiene.

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Xylitol, Cellulose Gum. Anthemis Nobilis flower Water, Zanthoxylum Piperitum Fruit extract, Loniccera japonica (Honeysuckle) flower Extract, Pulsatilla Koreana Extract, Citrus Paradisis (grapefruit) Fruit extract.

Suitable for 0-16 Months