Brush Baby WildOnes™ Koala Kids Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

WHAT'S IN THE BOX: 1x character themed toothbrush handset with brushhead plus 2 x extra replacement brush heads. 1 x USB magnetic charging cable.

DUAL BRUSHING MODE: Our kids electric toothbrushes have 2 different power modes which allows great control and ensures comfort when in use. Our deep clean bristles toothbrush removes plaque effortlessly and cleans the surface and in between those little milk teeth!

FUN KOALA DESIGN: Our electric toothbrush for kids has a fun Koala cartoon design and a disco flashing brush head that makes your children love using their child's toothbrush!

DEEPCLEAN™ BRISTLES: soft long bristles designed to reach between teeth to clean

EXCELLENT QUALITY: The waterproof kids electric rechargeable toothbrush works perfectly even during bathing. Equipped with a premium motor operating in a very quiet manner. It is very convenient to use as it is rechargeable by USB. Long lasting battery lasts a month after four hours of charge (2 min x 2 per day).

FEATURES: This childs electric toothbrush is equipped with a 2-minute automatic timer and 30-second reminders that instruct kids to brush the next quadrant of the mouth. Our kids toothbrush also comes with a built in light making it fun and engages the child. We provide soft replaceable kids bristle toothbrush heads for safe cleaning.

Suitable ages - 0-10 years