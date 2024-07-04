Cosatto Waffle Wooden Highchair, 6 Months to 100kg, Compact Fold, Freestanding (Foxford Hall)

Waffle 2 is the only chair you’ll ever need. It’s your constant companion at every stage from 6 months through to 100kg, so even grown-ups can sit on it too. Plus, you get everything included. From cushions to trays, it’s your one-stop, once-in-a-lifetime chair. Lunch happily ever after with this handy bundle of everything. Begin your baby’s weaning journey with Waffle 2’s highchair set including waist bar, pommel and harness. This brings them snug security and safety from the start. As your child gets older and more able to climb into the chair independently (after. 3 years), pop off the tray and highchair set, for up-to-table bonding at a height that suits them. Waffle 2 brings the whole family together. Waffle 2 grows with your child from 6 months through to adulthood. It also folds easily for handy storage and portability. Discover Cosatto craftsmanship and ingenuity with this lifelong family friend. This easy-wean, easy-clean hero has removable washable seat pads, freestanding flat fold for easy storage and a pop-off stowable two-part tray. Waffle 2 includes one wooden tray and one dishwasher safe tray. The seat pads use eco-friendly fabric for a happier planet, plus patterns kids love for a happier mealtime. Discover seats they love to sit in. For every Cosatto highchair sold, a child is provided with a daily meal for a week at their place of education. Since January 2021 Cosatto have helped over 850 children with free school meals for a whole year! Mary's Meals are supporting more than 2.4 million of the world’s poorest children. By providing one good meal in a place of learning, children are drawn into the classroom where they can receive an education that could one day free them from poverty.