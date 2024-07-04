Brush Baby Teething Gift Set - Teething Remedies For Babies

CONTAINS: 1 x Teething Wipes, 1 x Teething Toothpaste, 1 x Firstbrush™ & Teether Set, 1 x double pack Chewable Toothbrush.

HYGIENIC AND SAFE TEETHING WIPES: Hygienically sealed, sterile, disposable baby teething wipes contain a natural anti-inflammatory to soothe teething sore gums and keep baby milk teeth fresh. Our baby gum wipes help cleanse and soothe delicate teething gums. Contains Xylitol which is good for your baby's oral health!

20 teething wipes (sachets) in a box. Individually wrapped for hygiene. Fluoride and paraben free. Biodegradable wipes and compostable.

RELIEF FROM PAINFUL TEETHING SYMPTOMS: Our teething wipes for babies contain soothing camomile and can be cooled in the fridge to ease inflamed, sore gums. These baby gum wipes wrap perfectly around your finger to swipe over irritated gums and provide instant relief.

TRAVEL FRIENDLY: Our gum wipes for babies are perfect for travel - just pop the small sachets in a bag and you can take them anywhere - for relief on the go! They are also biodegradable and compostable.

INGREDIENTS (WIPES): Aqua, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Xylitol, Cellulose Gum. Anthemis Nobilis flower Water, Zanthoxylum Piperitum Fruit extract, Loniccera japonica (Honeysuckle) flower Extract, Pulsatilla Koreana Extract, Citrus Paradisis (grapefruit) Fruit extract.

YUMMY TASTING BABY TOOTHPASTE: An ideal first toothpaste, our specially formulated baby toothpaste for the teething stages, with a gentle applemint flavour that tiny tastebuds will love and camomile to soothe sore teething gums. It contains a smaller amount of Fluoride (500ppmF) which is safer if swallowed.

INGREDIENTS (TOOTHPASTE):Sorbitol,Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Glycerine, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Cocomidapropyl Betaine, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor oil, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, Chammomilla Recutita. The tube has a safety seal and an easy to open and close flip-top cap.

FREE FROM: Gluten, dairy, soya, palm oil, paraben and SLS free.

CHEWABLE TOOTHBRUSH: An alternative for little ones who chew their baby toothbrush - give the Chewable Toothbrush for babies to your little one to chew on with a smear of brush-baby toothpaste or use with sugar-free teething gel for extra teething relief for sore gums.

FIRSTBRUSH™ & TEETHER SET INCLUDES: The 1 x firstbrush™ with a long handle is comfortable in adult hands and the tiny baby toothbrush head suits small mouths and first milk teeth. Plus 1 x first teether™ (with flower guard for safety) to massages gums and helps clean teeth.

Suitable for 0-16 Months