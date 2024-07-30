Brush Baby FirstBrush™ Baby Toothbrush Double Pack - Teal

Double pack FirstBrush™ baby toothbrush in teal. SOFT BRISTLES TOOTHBRUSH: Our first toothbrush helps you clean your baby's first milk teeth. - A long handle is comfortable in adult hands. The tiny baby toothbrush head suits small mouths and first milk teeth. The soft bristles are gentle on delicate teething gums. FORM GOOD DENTAL HABITS: Brush-baby’s Award winning soft bristles toothbrush for babies encourages your child to form good dental habits with an easy- grip handles for smaller hands. MADE WITH - Handle: POLYPROPYLENE(PP), Flower: POLYETHYLENE (PE), Bristles: THERMO PLASTIC ELASTOMERS(TPR). BPA Free non toxic plastic. Suitable for 0-18 months. 2 brushes per pack.