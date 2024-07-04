Marketplace.
Brush Baby Chewable Toothbrush For Babies - Baby Teether (Double Pack)

Double Pack ( 2 brushes in the pack)IDEAL FIRST BABY TOOTHBRUSH: An alternative for little ones who chew their baby toothbrush - give the Chewable Toothbrush for babies to your little one to chew on with a smear of brush-baby toothpaste or use with sugar-free teething gel for extra teething relief for sore gums.MUST-HAVE TEETHING REMEDY FOR BABIES: Easy for little hands to hold, the Chewable Toothbrush for babies cleans milk teeth, massages and soothes teething gums whilst your little one bites down on the bristles and chews. The soft silicone bristles toothbrush’s gum-shaped design perfectly fits little mouths to effectively reach front and back teeth.DURABLE, SAFE AND EASY TO CLEAN:To clean, just rinse with water and leave to try. Dishwasher and steriliser safe up to 180°. Made from the highest grade medical silicone, BPA-free and tested to EU standards. Product and packaging materials are recyclable.NAVIGATE TEETHING SYMPTOMS: Keeping teething gums clean can help to avoid gum inflammation and painful teething symptoms by removing harmful bacteria. When milk teeth start to come through, it’s important to use a baby toothbrush from the first tooth.KEEPING YOUR LITTLE ONE'S SMILES HAPPY AND HEALTHY: brush-baby was inspired by a little girl who chewed her kids toothbrush! We know what it takes to give your babies, toddlers, young children and older kids the best start with their oral health.Suitable from birth.
Massages & Soothes Teething GumsAlternative For Those Who Chew Their ToothbrushIdeal First Baby Toothbrush

2 x Chewable Tootbrush

