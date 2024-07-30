Brush Baby BabySonic® Blue Electric Toothbrush for Toddlers & Baby

MAKE TOOTHBRUSHING FUN: With a two minute timer and pulse every 30 seconds, your child can have fun whilst they learn to use their kids electric toothbrush. The LED light allows you to see their milk teeth. Your little one will love that their brush lights up. A KIDS ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH: Just like mummy & daddy’s! Our soft bristles toothbrush are small, light and easy to use. The gently vibrating child’s toothbrush head is gentle on new milk teeth and teething gums. The suction base allows you to store the baby toothbrush anywhere in the bathroom. Small baby toothbrush head makes it easier to clean around their mouth. GIVE YOUR CHILDREN’S MILK TEETH THE BEST START: Suitable from newborn and designed to grow with your baby. Keeping teething baby gums clean can help to avoid gum inflammation and painful teething symptoms. When baby milk teeth start to come through, it’s important to brush from the first tooth. HAPPY AND HEALTHY SMILES: Brush-Baby was inspired by a little girl who chewed her kids toothbrush. We know what it takes to give your babies, toddlers, young children and older kids the best start with their oral health. REMEMBER TO REPLACE BRUSH HEADS REGULARLY: We also offer a selection of infant-size and toddler-size kids toothbrush replacement heads. Suitable from 0 - 36 months.