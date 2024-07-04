Brush Baby FrontEase Baby Teether - Teal

FUN BABY TEETHER: The bright colour and different textures makes our teether for babies the perfect distraction for your little one - watch your child have hours of fun with the brush-baby teether! A great way to ease sore front emerging milk teeth. TEETHING REMEDIES FOR BABIES: Designed to cool, soothe and relieve those painful teething symptoms. The baby teether’s uniquely shaped nobbled biting surface targets emerging milk teeth whilst they come through. EASY TO USE: brush-baby’s sterile baby teether helps to cool tender gums. Dishwasher safe, our baby teether is super easy to clean! Use the loop to clip onto car seats and keep handy. BPA Free non toxic plastic. Removable cap for hygiene Suitable from 3 months.