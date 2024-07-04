Kensington Holdall Purple

The Kensington Holdall is an elegant extension to your travel accessories. Lightweight, chic and practical, Kensington offers travellers a place for everything with clever compartments and shrewd styling. Designed to comply with Ryanair additional "personal bag" carry-on policy. This bag is a maximum size you can take for free and is also accepted on most major airlines worldwide. This compact underseat holdall is made from our durable premium fabric. The convenient large main section allows easy access to your essentials throughout your journey. This bag features a large main compartment to keep your belongings safe on your travels. The useful front zipped pocket is an ideal space for your travel documents and any items you need to quick access to. This underseat bag can be held using the double carry handles or carried on your shoulder using the padded, adjustable and removeable shoulder strap. A trolley handle strap on the back allows Kensington to be conveniently secured on top of your suitcase. 40 x 20 x 25cm, 0.7kg, 20 litre capacity.