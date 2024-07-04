Marketplace.
image 1 of Kensington Holdall Charcoal
image 1 of Kensington Holdall Charcoalimage 2 of Kensington Holdall Charcoalimage 3 of Kensington Holdall Charcoalimage 4 of Kensington Holdall Charcoalimage 5 of Kensington Holdall Charcoal

Kensington Holdall Charcoal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rock Luggage

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.00

£35.00/each

Kensington Holdall Charcoal
The Kensington Holdall is an elegant extension to your travel accessories. Lightweight, chic and practical, Kensington offers travellers a place for everything with clever compartments and shrewd styling. Designed to comply with Ryanair additional "personal bag" carry-on policy. This bag is a maximum size you can take for free and is also accepted on most major airlines worldwide. This compact underseat holdall is made from our durable premium fabric. The convenient large main section allows easy access to your essentials throughout your journey. This bag features a large main compartment to keep your belongings safe on your travels. The useful front zipped pocket is an ideal space for your travel documents and any items you need to quick access to. This underseat bag can be held using the double carry handles or carried on your shoulder using the padded, adjustable and removeable shoulder strap. A trolley handle strap on the back allows Kensington to be conveniently secured on top of your suitcase.40 x 20 x 25cm, 0.7kg, 20 litre capacity.
Designed to comply with budget airline hand baggage allowanceSpacious main compartment and internal pocketDouble carry handlesTrolley handle strap allows the bag to be secured on top of a trolley suitcaseAdjustableremovable shoulder strapZipped front pocket

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here