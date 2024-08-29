Rock Sloane Underseat Suitcase Purple

The Sloane Range has Rock's chic, signature styling and gold accents to create an elevated set of accessories for the ultimate traveller. Tough & Practical - 2 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. The 2 wheel Sloane Underseat has been specifically designed to comply with the easyJet Underseat sizing restrictions and can also be used with various other airlines as an Underseat option (please check with your carrier). The interior is made from luxurious soft-touch full lining, convenient zipped inside pocket and elasticated packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place. Built to last - all products come with a 15-year manufacturer's warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. 45 x 36 x 20cm, 2.2kg, 26 litre capacity.