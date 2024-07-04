Rock Sloane Cabin Suitcase Navy

The Sloane Range has Rock's chic, signature styling and gold accents to create an elevated set of accessories for the ultimate traveller. Tough & Practical - 8 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. For your complete peace of mind, Sloane cases are fitted with an integrated TSA combination lock. The interior is made from luxurious soft-touch full lining, convenient zipped inside pocket and elasticated packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place.Built to last - all products come with a 15-year manufacturer's warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. 55 x 40 x 20cm, 2.7kg, 31 litre capacity.