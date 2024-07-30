Rock Paris Large Suitcase Purple

Bienvenue Paris, our new range of soft-shell luggage, inspired by the eternal city of romance and adventure. Paris evokes the different sides of Europe’s most iconic city; of streets rich with history, beautifully picturesque skylines and a cosmopolitan agenda of things to see and do. Made from 100% polyester, light-weight Paris is a hard-wearing, hardworking range, made for those who demand more from their luggage. Paris incorporates a large front pocket, ideal for business travel and a TSA lock for security. A telescopic, push-button handle plus 8 smooth rolling wheels with effortless 360-degree rotation makes navigating every element of your journey a breeze. Built to last, all Rock products come with a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. The 3 cases can be nested inside one another to save space when not in use. 81 x 47 x 31cm, 2.8kg, 92 litre capacity.