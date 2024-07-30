Marketplace.
image 1 of Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Black
image 1 of Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Blackimage 2 of Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Blackimage 3 of Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Blackimage 4 of Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Blackimage 5 of Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Black

Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rock Luggage

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£180.00

£180.00/each

Rock Paris 3 Piece Set Suitcases Black
Bienvenue Paris, our new range of soft-shell luggage, inspired by the eternal city of romance and adventure. Paris evokes the different sides of Europe’s most iconic city; of streets rich with history, beautifully picturesque skylines and a cosmopolitan agenda of things to see and do. Made from 100% polyester, light-weight Paris is a hard-wearing, hardworking range, made for those who demand more from their luggage. Paris incorporates a large front pocket, ideal for business travel and a TSA lock for security. A telescopic, push-button handle plus 8 smooth rolling wheels with effortless 360-degree rotation makes navigating every element of your journey a breeze. Built to last, all Rock products come with a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. The 3 cases can be nested inside one another to save space when not in use.SML: 55 x 40 x 20cm, 1.9kg, 34 litre capacity. MED: 71 x 41 x 26cm, 2.3kg, 56 litre capacity. LRG: 81 x 47 x 31cm, 2.8kg, 92 litre capacity.
8x easy glide wheels for improved stability and handlingIntegrated Travel Sentry approved TSA combination lockTough high density fabricLightweight constructionLightweight adjustable push button aluminium trolley system

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here