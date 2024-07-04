Ickle Bubba Snowdon Mini Cot Bed - White

The Snowdon Mini 4 in 1 Cot Bed has a distinctive and traditional sleigh design and is perfect for the space conscious parent. Can convert simply from a cot to a bed with toddler rails. Once they no longer need to be supported in their bed, the toddler rails are simply removed. As your child grows, it can be converted into a gorgeous day bed – a comfy place to hang out in the day and somewhere to rest at night. The open slatted sides and ends are perfect for watching over your little one as they rest and include teething rails to protect your child’s delicate teeth. Designed with three height position, the top position is ideal for your baby to be taken in and out of the cot bed, without any unnecessary bending and is suitable from birth to approximately 6 months. When your baby is learning to sit and stand, the mattress base can then be lowered by a further two positions, providing extra security and reassurance. Once your little one is ready to progress to a bed, the Snowdon Mini Cot Bed can convert easily into a gorgeous junior bed suitable for a child up to approximately four years old. The toddler rails give the added reassurance during transition and the day bed offers maximum longevity and great value. Requires a 120 x 60cm mattress. The matching under drawer is included. On runners so it is raised off the floor and ideal for storing baby’s essentials with elegant handles for simple access. Features:95(h) x 65(w) x 124(d)cm Weight 18.9 kg