Ickle Bubba Coleby Classic Cot Bed and All Seasons Premium Pocket Sprung Mattress - White

The Coleby cot bed is it the perfect solution for parents searching for a stylish and practical piece to furnish little one’s first room. It’s traditional design has some great key features, and is easily adjustable to grow with your child from birth to 4 years. The cot bed has open slatted sides that are perfect for watching over your baby during their most peaceful times, and the presence of teething rails ensures your child’s delicate teeth are protected. The top position of the mattress base allows your baby to be taken in and out of the cot bed without any unnecessary bending, from birth to approximately 6 months. Whilst they’re learning to sit and stand, the mattress base can then be lowered by a further two positions, providing extra security and reassurance. Once your little one is ready to progress to a bed, the Coleby cot bed can then convert seamlessly into a stylish junior bed, suitable for a child up to approximately four years old. Our Coleby cot bed is the perfect choice from tot to toddler, offering maximum durability and great value.