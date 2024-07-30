Ickle Bubba Bubba&Me - Bedside Crib - Space Grey

When your little one arrives, you won’t want to let them out of your sight. With the Bubba&Me Bedside Crib, you won’t have to. The compact cot attaches to your bed, so baby can sleep right alongside you – perfect for those 2am feeds or if they stir in the night. With mesh windows, you can keep your eye on the prize while they snooze in perfect comfort. The adjustable height suits a wide range of beds, while the freestanding frame means you can move it around the house to keep baby comfy wherever they are. It also features washable fabrics and comes with a mattress to keep your little one comfy. The Bubba&Me Bedside Crib is quick and easy to disassemble and can be packed into the handy carry bag for travelling.Dimensions: H: 68-80cm x D: 94cm x W: 53cm • Packed Dimensions: W: 90.5 x D: 17.5 x H: 59cm • Mattress heights: 38cm, 40cm, 42cm, 44cm, 46cm, 48cm, 50cm