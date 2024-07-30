Ickle Bubba Coleby Mini Cot Bed - White

Coleby Mini Cot Bed The Coleby Mini cot bed is a stylish, neutral design that will sit well in any nursery and although it’s a mini model, this cot bed will last from birth to approximately 4 years. To save your back in the early days, before bubba can move around, you can start with the mattress at the highest level. However, once that time comes and to deter little climbers, you have a choice of a further two lower positions. For those wanting to make the most of the space in a small nursery we also feature a handy underdrawer and cot top changer in the same range.95(h) x 65(w) x 124(d)cm Weight 18.9 kg