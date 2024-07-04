Ickle Bubba Drift Gliding Crib - Ash Grey

Have you been dreaming of a crib that gently rocks your child to sleep for you? Watch as your baby drifts off in perfect comfort with the Drift Gliding Crib from Ickle Bubba.

Suitable from birth – 9kg, this crib is designed from the ground up with peaceful sleep in mind, with breathable mesh panels, a comfy mattress and a gliding rocking function that can be turned on and off, meaning a restful night for both you and bubba.

Quick and easy to assemble, the Drift Gliding Crib is there when you need it. With its removable bassinet, you can have it either rocking by the bedside, or placed safely on the floor. Plus, if a bit of travelling is on the cards, the whole thing packs away into a handy carry bag