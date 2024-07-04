Ickle Bubba Pembrey Cot Bed and Under Drawer - Ash Grey

The Pembrey cot bed and under drawer. Whatever your personal style The Pembrey Furniture Collection has an option to suit you. Available in 2 different colour options, offering you a choice of a full textured oak design or alternatives that include contemporary white detailing. The cot bed has open slatted sides that are perfect for watching over your little one as they rest. Designed with three height positions, the top position is ideal for your baby to be taken in and out of the cot bed, without any unnecessary bending and is suitable from birth to approximately 6 months. When your baby is learning to sit and stand, the mattress base can then be lowered by a further two positions, providing extra security and reassurance. Once your little one is ready to progress to a bed, the Pembrey Cot Bed can convert easily into an equally stylish junior bed suitable for a child up to approximately four years old, offering maximum longevity and great value. Requires a 140 x 70cm mattress. The under drawer is on castors to offer a greater depth, perfectly matches the cot bed and seamlessly fits underneath keeping everything neat and tidy.