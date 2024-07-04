Ickle Bubba Coleby Scandi Cot Bed, Under Drawer and All Seasons Premium Pocket Sprung Mattress - Scandi White

If you’re looking for a bold, modern style for your nursery, then meet the Coleby Classic Cot Bed with a Scandi twist. Showcasing a distinct two-tone look, it’s sure to stand out in baby’s room. The design features rounded dowel slats to create an even more unique look. The cot bed comes with three base heights so you can adjust baby’s mattress as they grow, that way they can sit or stand while still being secure in the cot. And then when the time comes, you can convert it to a toddler bed to give them even more independence. The cot also comes with teething rails to protect baby’s sore gums and minimise any scuffs or scrapes to the cot itself. The Coleby Under Drawer is perfect for creating some extra storage space when you need it most. Compatible with a range of Coleby cot beds, the drawer slides under the cot with ease. It’s fitted with castors and features cut-out holes, so it’s easy to pull open and push close without much effort. And before you know it, you’ve doubled your storage!