Ickle Bubba Pembrey Cot Bed - Ash Grey & White

The Pembrey Cot Bed offers you a choice of 2 different colour options, with a full textured oak design or alternatives that include contemporary and classic white detailing. It’s clean lines and robust design create a modern and distinct style for your baby’s nursery. The open slatted sides are perfect for watching over your little one as they rest. Designed with three height positions, the top position is ideal for your baby to be taken in and out of the cot bed, without any unnecessary bending and is suitable from birth to approximately 6 months. When your baby is learning to sit and stand, the mattress base can then be lowered by a further two positions, providing extra security and reassurance. Once your little one is ready to progress to a bed, the Pembrey Cot Bed can convert easily into an equally stylish junior bed suitable for a child up to approximately four years old, offering maximum longevity and great value. Requires a 140 x 70cm mattress.