Ickle Bubba Coleby Scandi Cot Bed and Fibre Mattress - Scandi White

If you’re looking for a bold, modern style for your nursery, then meet the Coleby Scandi Cot Bed. Showcasing a distinct two-tone look that combines a clean white base colour with soft wood-effect accents, it’s sure to stand out in baby’s room. The design features rounded dowel slats to create an even more unique look. The cot bed comes with three base heights so you can adjust baby’s mattress as they grow, that way they can sit or stand while still being secure in the cot. And then when the time comes, you can convert it to a toddler bed to give them even more independence. The cot also comes with teething rails to protect baby’s sore gums and minimise any scuffs or scrapes to the cot itself.