image 1 of Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stone
image 1 of Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stoneimage 2 of Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stoneimage 3 of Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stoneimage 4 of Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stone

Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stone

Ickle Bubba Atom All-in-one i-size Travel System with Isofix Base ( Astral i-size )-Stone
Want a light pushchair with an effortless fold? Whether upright, lying down, parent or world facing, the Atom 3-in-1 Travel System by Ickle Bubba is the ultimate in everyday ease, with a fuss-free fold that works even with the seat on.Lightweight and compact with a one-of-a-kind fold, the Atom is a space-saving wonder that makes transport and storage a breeze. Plus, the convertible lie-flat to seat unit means no extra carrycot taking up space!Unfold and get ready to roll with an expandable shopping basket, gate-opening bumper bar and self-locking quick-release wheels. Plus, the extendable hood features a pop-out sun visor and viewing window, so you can check on your little one at a moment’s notice.Designed with simplicity and ease at its heart, the Atom 2-in-1 Pushchair is the perfect choice for families looking for an effortless travel system.The Astral group 0+ car seat brings your little one safety and comfort from birth to 13 kgs (approximately 12-15 months*). This rear-facing, first stage car seat can be safely installed using a standard seat belt – no ISOFIX base required. Weighing just 2.8kg, the Astral car seat is a great addition to your pushchair package and comes with double layered side impact protection, an impact absorbing shell and comfortable head support and harness pads.*Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child height for correct group stage.• Suitable from birth – 22kg• Lie flat mode suitable from birth – 9kg• Seat mode suitable from 6m – 22kg• Upright dimensions: W64cm x L80cm x H 105cm• Folded dimensions: W64cm x L75cm x H40cm• Handle Height: 104.5cm• Lie flat/seat unit inside dimensions: W35cm x L84cm x H20cm• Weight: 9kg (full product)• Product usage from birth to 13kgs – approximately 12-15 months*• Tested & approved to ECE R44 04 British & European safety standards*Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child height for correct suitability
